Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 131,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,462. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $699.95 million, a PE ratio of 156.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $45,785.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,576 shares in the company, valued at $836,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $85,931.22. Insiders have sold 563,972 shares of company stock valued at $24,175,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

