GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.16. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2,122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 341,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,922. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

