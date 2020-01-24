GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) PT Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.25 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

GSKY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,745. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2,122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

