Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 6,044,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,299. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Groupon’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

