GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives $31.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

GSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,488,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSX traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,739. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

