Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million.

GFED stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.80. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

