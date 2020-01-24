Guggenheim Downgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Neutral

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Upwork has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

