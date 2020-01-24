GVC (LON:GVC) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GVC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.83 ($13.93).

Shares of LON GVC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 887 ($11.67). 1,883,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 888.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 764.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.89. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 13,000 shares of GVC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

