Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 555,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,706. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $138,981.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,520 shares of company stock worth $2,192,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

