Halliburton Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 261,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

