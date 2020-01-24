Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 290 Average PT from Analysts

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 282.22 ($3.71).

HMSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

LON HMSO traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 260.70 ($3.43). The company had a trading volume of 3,306,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.10. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

