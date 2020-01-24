Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Harleysville Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.54. 2,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815. Harleysville Financial has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

