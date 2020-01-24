Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $31.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harsco traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 731337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 1,476.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 2,289.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,134,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.