Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday.

HWG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.97). The company had a trading volume of 92,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,431. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The stock has a market cap of $482.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

