HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTHX. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.43.

GTHX traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 202,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,718. The stock has a market cap of $912.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.23. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

