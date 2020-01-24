HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTHX. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.43.
GTHX traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 202,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,718. The stock has a market cap of $912.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.23. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.