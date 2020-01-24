HC Wainwright Trims First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Target Price to C$1.50

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
FF stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.24. 272,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,685. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.
About First Mining Gold
