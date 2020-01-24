HC Wainwright Trims First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Target Price to C$1.50

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FF stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.24. 272,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,685. First Mining Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

