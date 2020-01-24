H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HEES has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. 21,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 197,731 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.