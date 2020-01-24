Head to Head Survey: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (NASDAQ:SONVY)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $100.16 million 15.88 $22.37 million N/A N/A SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR $2.79 billion 5.75 $458.51 million $1.43 34.85

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than InMode.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 30.33% 50.50% 36.58% SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InMode and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33

InMode presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.63%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InMode beats SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding operates through sales channels, including independent healthcare professionals, government agencies, clinics, and retail network, as well as through Sonova-owned wholesale companies and independent distributors. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

