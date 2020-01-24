Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.42.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.58. 1,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,029. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $39,997,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 111,238 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $10,562,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

