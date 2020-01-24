Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.42.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.58. 1,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,029. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $39,997,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after buying an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 111,238 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $10,562,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit