Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce $123.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.30 million and the highest is $124.30 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $138.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $552.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $553.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $530.46 million, with estimates ranging from $514.90 million to $542.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

HLIO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 66,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,669. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,921 shares of company stock worth $2,328,128 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.