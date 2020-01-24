Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HLTOY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

