Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.14

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $14.48. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 7,353 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMTV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $559.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

