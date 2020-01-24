Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.33. 121,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

