Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after buying an additional 617,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,964,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Anthem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after acquiring an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 426,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.22. 73,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

