Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

SCHH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,893. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.