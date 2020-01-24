Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000.

Shares of IDLV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 2,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

