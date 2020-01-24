Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,933 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.17. 15,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.