Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.35. 10,087,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,899. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The company has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.