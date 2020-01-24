Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 2,646,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

