Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $49.87 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 8.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 27,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.