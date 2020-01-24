Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.13. The company had a trading volume of 348,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.57. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $243.14 and a one year high of $293.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

