Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $23.01. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 2,427,779 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRTX shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

