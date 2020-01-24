Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 3.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hershey by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after buying an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 34,749.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after buying an additional 1,012,935 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 38.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after buying an additional 265,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $149.79. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

