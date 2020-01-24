Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $131.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. 27,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,087. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 212,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.