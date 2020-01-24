Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.15.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 1,171,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,781. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 650,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.