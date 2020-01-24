Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hitachi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Hitachi
Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.
