Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Get Hitachi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hitachi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY remained flat at $$82.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,064. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.