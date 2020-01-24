Hiveterminal Token Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $449,562.00 and $722.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.03183594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

