HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HNI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HNI by 1,883.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in HNI by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,966.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. HNI Corp has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.30 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.