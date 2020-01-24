Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 8,200 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

ZM stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,000.00. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,338 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,540 over the last 90 days.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

