Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,822 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 5.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.25. 645,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,109. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $175.30 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.