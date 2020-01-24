Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $9.68. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hong Kong Television Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

