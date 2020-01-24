Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

HOPE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,248. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

