Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 130,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,922. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,746,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.31 per share, with a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361. 7.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

