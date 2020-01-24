HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $37,549.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.01195689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00052771 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00208410 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073226 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

