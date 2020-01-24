Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of HMI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,431. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $902.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.
Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter.
Huami Company Profile
Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.
