Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HMI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,431. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $902.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

