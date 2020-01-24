HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $18.15. 3,455,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.77. HUYA has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HUYA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

