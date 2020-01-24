Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (LON:HYDG) were down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.25 ($0.63), approximately 42,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 658% from the average daily volume of 5,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hydrogen Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.23. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and technical and scientific market sector services, such as energy and life sciences.

