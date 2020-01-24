Hyperion Market Cap Achieves $20.64 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

