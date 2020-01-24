I/O Coin Trading Down 6% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 6% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $2,840.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.01198105 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034767 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,941,086 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.