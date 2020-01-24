IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of IAA worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $503,091,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth $51,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. 112,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,028. IAA has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

